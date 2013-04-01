Links to Click: An MTV Star Dies at 21, Dolce & Gabbana Fined $440 Million

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. Shain Gandee, the 21-year-old star of popular MTV show “Buckwild,” was found dead in a car today. [TMZ]

2. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the men behind Dolce & Gabbana, have been fined $440 million. [WWD]

3. Bored with your body wash? Here are 10 new options—all conveniently under $10! [Beauty High]

4. A good fashion April Fools’ Day prank: Rebecca Minkoff said she was joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” [Glamour]

5. Speaking of “Real Housewives,” behold: The 5 most major “Real Housewives” beauty evolutions. [Daily Makeover]

6. Yes, it’s true: Hanson will be returning to the music business with a new album and a tour. [Hanson]

7. Facebook co-founder and party boy Sean Parker‘s wedding will be … medieval-themed. [The Vivant]

8. Reese Witherspoon has said goodbye to her trademark blonde locks and is embracing a new brunette look. [E!]

9. Chris Brown appeared on “Today” this morning, finally taking some of the viewer hatred away from Matt Lauer. [Huffington Post]

10. Amanda Bynes makes an odd Twitter dig at former “Hairspray” costar Nikki Blonsky. [BuzzFeed]

Photo via ImaxTree