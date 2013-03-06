Links to Click: Miley Cyrus’ Wedding Drama, Fall Beauty Trends From Fashion Week, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Nicki Minaj designed a line of clothing to be worn by her Pink Friday perfume bottle. Color us confused. [MTV]

2. Is Cara Delevingne the Jennifer Lawrence of models? Let these folks explain why she is. [BuzzFeed]

3. See which A-listers stepped out to celebrate the second issue of Carine Roitfeld‘s CR Fashion Book. [The Cut]

4. In case you were unaware, burlesque star and fashion favorite Dita Von Teese has a lingerie collection available on HSN starting April 23. [WWD]

5. As fashion week comes to a close, take a look at 12 major Fall 2013 beauty trends you need to know now. [Beauty High]

6. Decades founder Cameron Silver shared his thoughts on how to really invest in vintage. [The Vivant]

7. Love to braid your hair but don’t have the time? Here are five fun braids to do in five minutes or less. [Daily Makeover]

8. People raised eyebrows when Taylor Swift bought a house next to ex-boyfriend Conor Kennedy‘s family compound. Now she’s flipped it—and made a $1 million profit. [Us Weekly]

9. January Jones channeled her “Mad Men” character at Paris Fashion Week with this retro hairdo. Do you love it or loathe it? [Hollywood Life]

10. Despite rumors that her fiancé Liam Hemsworth has a wandering eye, Miley Cyrus wants fans to know she didn’t call off her wedding. [People]