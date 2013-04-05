Links To Click: Protests Over Rick Ross Have Begun, How to Make Your Hair Look Good in Pictures, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. We bet you didn’t know that champagne is a key ingredient in many beauty products. [Beauty High]

2. Protestors have started to storm the Reebok store due to Rick Ross‘ controversial lyrics. [WWD]

3. Who doesn’t want to be a Victoria’s Secret model nowadays? Even Georgia May Jagger wants to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel. [Daily Mail]

4. Here’s a rags to riches story… literally—find out how a maid who came to America with $100 became a billionaire. [The Vivant]

5. How to make your hair look good in pictures (a particularly difficult feat). [Daily Makeover]

6. Amanda Bynes‘ latest tweet confession has a lot of people concerned—and with good reason. [E!]

7. Take a look at the trailer for “Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s,” the upcoming documentary about the iconic department store. [Youtube]

8. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, retailer Intermix is creating a designer-filled capsule collection which you can pre-order here! [SheFinds]

9. Clothes specifically designed for hangovers? Well that’s a department we’ve never heard of before. [The Cut]

10. Who doesn’t love Zoe Saldana‘s style? Take a look at her fashion evolution here. [Latina]

Photo via Terry’s Diary