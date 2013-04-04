Links to Click: Lululemon Yoga Pants Fallout Continues, Louis Vuitton Raises Prices Again, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. Sadly, legendary film critic Roger Ebert passed away today. Some of his biggest fans remember him here. [PopSugar]

2. Target has left a lot of people offended after stating a plus-size dress’ color is “Manatee Gray,” while the other version is listed as “Dark Heather Gray.” [Huffington Post]

3. The Lululemon executive at the helm during the yoga pants fiasco was fired. [CNN]

4. Look at Heidi Klum‘s adorable son Johan modeling her Truly Scrumptious kids’ collection. [Hollywood Life]

5. In dangerous fashion news, a shoe salesman has been accused of trying to cut off a woman’s toes. [Jezebel]

6. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are celebrating their five year anniversary in Cuba. [Perez Hilton]

7. Rita Ora thinks she and Cara Delevingne made latex clothes popular. [Grazia]

8. The first trailer from one of Ryan Gosling‘s last movies before his hiatus from acting has been released. [Elle UK]

9. Louis Vuitton has raised its prices. Again. [The Vivant]

10. Now that summer’s coming up, learn how to protect your hair from the sun. [Beauty High]