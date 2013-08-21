Links To Click: Katy Perry Calls John Mayer “Incredible,” An App To Get You Pregnant, More

See what’s grabbing out attention on the Internet today!

1. Katy Perry and John Mayer are definitely on, as the pop singer used Twitter to promote Mayer’s new album ‘Paradise Valley’, referring to him as her “incredible, inspiring boyfriend.” Privacy who? [Us Weekly]

2. Thanks to period apps like Kindara, Clue and Glow, it has become significantly easier for women to track their cycles in order to better understand their bodies, and to help solve infertility issues. [The Cut]

3. Often, it’s the things you eat in-between meals that cause the most damage weight wise, here are low-calorie snacks to munch on at work. [Daily Makeover]

4. AllSaints, the British grunge-chic label that quickly became a hit stateside, is making its New York Fashion Week debut with a presentation on September 8 and 9 that promises to be untraditional. [Vogue UK]

5. They make our butts look extra good, so naturally we’re happy to hear J Brand is planning to open two free standing stores in Los Angeles and New York in the coming year. [WWD]

6. You love his namesake label and his collection for Kohl’s was a success, and now you can buy Derek Lam wine, because, why not? [The Vivant]

7. It’s hard to keep up with all the shakeups happening at Hearst, but Fashionista‘s Leah Chernikoff has announced she’ll be leaving to head up Elle.com, while BuzzFeed’s Amy Odell will be the new editor of Cosmo.com. [Fashionista]

8. Bid adieu to your Wednesday woes with these drool-worthy images from David Beckham’s fall 2013 underwear campaign for H&M. [Daily Mail]

9. Designer Rachel Antonoff spills her weekend must-haves and beauty picks. [Beauty High]

10. Beyoncé and Kid President sit down for a heart-to-heart in honor of Humanitarian Day 2013, and it’s the cutest thing EVER. [YouTube]

