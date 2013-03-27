Links To Click: Kate Middleton’s Fashion Choices Could Cause Bankruptcy, Vera Wang Cancels Try-On Fee, More

Take an afternoon break and catch up on these most-talked about stories circulating around the web today. Read on for links to click now!

1. Kate Middleton‘s decision to wear that blue Issa wrap dress for her engagement announcement almost left the small London-based label bankrupt. [Vogue UK]

2. Dior will be debuting its Spring 2013 Haute Couture collection in Shanghai—marking the second time the fashion house has shown in China. [The Business of Fashion]

3. We know all about the top trends from the Fall 2013 collections—but what about the faces that walked them down the runway? Here’s a recap of last season’s top new models to watch out for. [Style]

4. Congratulations are due to designer Stella McCartney on receiving the Order of the British Empire from the Queen of England for her services to fashion. [Telegraph UK]

5. Is your makeup bag overflowing with unused products? Here are 8 spring cleaning tricks for your makeup bag! [Beauty High]

6. After an astonishing report that Vera Wang’s China store was charging a $500 ‘try-on fee’, the label has canceled the policy (thankfully!). [NY Daily News]

7. Despite perpetual rumors of not doing too well, American Apparel has apparently been making quite a profit—if CEO Dov Charney‘s salary is any indication. [WWD]

8. You won’t believe how much this Monaco penthouse is on sale for. [The Vivant]

9. Kate Spade has been making serious headlines these days—with a lower-priced line and Keds collaboration – and now the label is launching a color-themed fragrance. Get your free sample here! [Racked]

10. Sofia Vergara’s blonde makeover is getting tons of buzz, but what do you think? [Daily Makeover]