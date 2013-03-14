Links to Click: Jill Zarin’s Diamond Collection, Nicki Minaj’s Minimalist Look, More

Take an afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now!

1. Want to go inside Jill Zarin‘s jewelry vault and see all her diamonds? Come on, you know you do. [The Vivant]

2. Over your liquid foundation? Well, here are the best ones—period. [Beauty High]

3. Haters, be damned: Lena Dunham wouldn’t want a Victoria’s Secret Angel’s body. [Playboy]

4. Latest star to show off her baby bump? Penelope Cruz. [Us]

5. Justin Bieber made an off-color joke about Lindsay Lohan‘s tax situation, but is remorseful. [TMZ]

6. Drinking alcohol may lead to bad skin. [Daily Makeover]

7. It’s nice to see Nicki Minaj without her goofy wigs and outlandish makeup on April’s Elle. [Elle]

8. Someone else hates Kanye West: Rapper A$AP Rocky. [The Cut]

9. Has Kardashian Khroma, the troubled makeup line, been pulled from stores? [WWD]

10. Here’s all the scoop on John Galliano‘s trial. [WWD]