Links to Click: Jennifer Lawrence’s Hairstylist Tells All, Stars Who Have Had Nose Jobs, More

1. Jennifer Lawrence‘s hairstylist tells all—from her Oscars spill to which celebrity in Hollywood has fake bangs. [Beauty High]

2. Ladies and gentlemen, the ultimate party crasher’s guide to SXSW. [The Vivant]

3. Finally some happy news for the Missoni family: Margherita Missoni is pregnant with her first child. [Telegraph]

4. In the midst of breakup rumors, Miley Cyrus stepped out without one very important accessory: Her engagement ring. [TMZ]

5. Ever wondered which celebrities have had nose jobs? Obviously, you have. [Daily Makeover]

6. A rumor about Jennifer Aniston‘s wedding that has no real facts whatsoever attached to it: She may wear Valentino down the aisle. [Grazia]

7. It was only a matter of time before Cathy Horyn shared her thoughts on the Saint Laurent collection. [New York Times]

8. Someone is buying Hot Topic for $600 million. [WWD]

9. Elizabeth Olsen will be playing Juliet in an Off-Broadway production of “Romeo & Juliet,” which basically confirms her status as a New York it girl. [Just Jared]

10. Bob Mackie on why he may never dress Cher again (tragic, we know). [Vice]