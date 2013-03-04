Links to Click: Harper Beckham’s $2,000 Shoe Collection, New Voting on ‘American Idol,’ More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Apple’s propsed wristwatch-like device is poised to be hugely successful: You’ll be able to make calls, see who’s calling you, map routes, measure your heart rate and more. [Bloomberg]

2. “American Idol” is introducing a new way to vote. SuperVote will enable over-zealous callers to cast 50 votes all at once for their favorite warbler. [EW]

3. Attention Kim Kardashian: Your guide to finding chic maternity clothes online. [Racked]

4. Mag says Kate Middleton ‘flaunted’ her baby bump in the Alps, but we’re not seeing much. [Us Weekly]

5. A worthwhile read: With rapidly growing production costs, can fast fashion stores like Zara survive? [Business of Fashion]

6. Proof that big hair is, indeed, in. [Modelinia]

7. Harper Beckham‘s shoe collection is worth over $2,000. She’s 19 months old. [The Vivant]

8. Condé Nast invest $20 million in e-commerce site FarFetch. [WWD]

9. Spring means a fresh start, right? Here, find the best new haircuts for your face. [Daily Makeover]

10. Some serious dedication to eyeliner: 28 liners in 28 days. [BeautyHigh]