Links to Click: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Bra Regrets, Joan Rivers Thinks Prada Hates Women

1. Gwyneth Paltrow admits she should have worn a bra with her infamous Alexander McQueen Oscar dress. [GOOP]
2. Joan Rivers doesn’t blame Anne Hathaway for her bad Prada dress—she blames Prada. [Vulture]
3. Calvin Klein‘s ex-boyfriend is suing the Chateau Marmont because they wouldn’t give him a burger after the kitchen was closed. [The Braiser]
4. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle may be going on a comedy tour together. [Gawker]
5. Coco Rocha defends her “Mad Men” ads. [The Cut]
6. See celebs’ most expensive splurges this month. [The Vivant]
7. Get your skin ready for spring break. [Beauty High]