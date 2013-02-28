Links to Click: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Bra Regrets, Joan Rivers Thinks Prada Hates Women

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Gwyneth Paltrow admits she should have worn a bra with her infamous Alexander McQueen Oscar dress. [GOOP]

2. Joan Rivers doesn’t blame Anne Hathaway for her bad Prada dress—she blames Prada. [Vulture]

3. Calvin Klein‘s ex-boyfriend is suing the Chateau Marmont because they wouldn’t give him a burger after the kitchen was closed. [The Braiser]

4. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle may be going on a comedy tour together. [Gawker]

5. Coco Rocha defends her “Mad Men” ads. [The Cut]

6. See celebs’ most expensive splurges this month. [The Vivant]

7. Get your skin ready for spring break. [Beauty High]