Links To Click: First Look At Gisele For H&M, 10 Fashion Items Worth the Splurge, More

See what’s grabbing our attention on the Internet today!

1. Gisele took to her Instagram yesterday to share a gorgeous image from her upcoming Fall 2013 campaign for H&M, and of course we’re already lusting over the faux sheepskin vest she’s got on. [Instagram]

2. Because you’re worth it: 10 fashion items to splurge on this fall. [The Vivant]

3. Hard as it may be to believe, fitness guru Tracy Anderson says Gwyneth Paltrow had “35 extra pounds on her” and a “long butt” before she whipped her into shape. [Into The Gloss]

4. Get inspired with 10 Pinterest hairstyles perfect for fall. [Beauty High]

5. Theodora & Callum is designing a $150 limited-edition scarf, of which half of the proceeds will go towards helping rebuild the New York Aquarium following damage from Hurricane Sandy. [WWD]

6. Depending on where you stand re Alex and Piper’s relationship on ‘Orange Is The New Black’, you’ll either be furious or pleased that Laura Prepon will be off the show before appearing in a couple of season two episodes. [Glamour]

7. Beauty junkies take note of these makeup organizers for people with way too many beauty products. [Daily Makeover]

8. Guess who the top earning author of 2013 is, hint: it’s not J.K. Rowling. [ABC]

9. Calvin Harris earned $46 million this year which is more than Jay Z and Katy Perry, and which makes him the world’s highest paid DJ. [Forbes]

MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER:

Kim Kardashian’s First Photos With North West: Baggy Denim Shirt, Huge Hermès Bag

How To Break Into Fashion And Succeed: 10 Tips From A Celebrity Stylist

See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like In Color Photos