Links to Click: Galliano’s Rumored Teaching Gig, First Look At The Sushi Box Kate Moss Designed, More

1. While it’s been confirmed that Dior’s disgraced former creative director John Galliano will not be a professor at Central Saint Martins in London, rumors are now circulating that he’ll be taking a teaching post at Parsons. [The Cut]

2. After just dropping his new album The 20/20 Experience, Justin Timberlake confirms that a second half of the album will be released in November. [The Hollywood Reporter]

3. Want to guess how much those Princess Diana dresses auctioned off for? A staggering $1.2 million. [Vogue UK]

4. CFDA and eBay have teamed up yet again to fight counterfeits with the launch of 90 unique (and adorable!) canvas tote bags customized by different designers. Check out the complete collection here. [Style.com]

5. In her latest business venture, British supermodel Kate Moss has designed a $58 sushi box Japanese chain restaurant. Don’t be fooled, the result is chicer than it sounds. [Fashionista]

6. Coach’s new shoppable shoe closet, launching tomorrow online and in 90 national boutiques, is every girl’s dream. See the new images here. [Elle]

7. Bullett explores the inner demons of James Franco in their new cover spread. [Bullett]

8. Phoebe Philo might have drawn too much influence from a Geoffrey Beene piece for her Céline fall 2013 collection—even Karl Lagerfeld was “a little shocked”. [WWD]



9. No time for sleep? No worries! We’ve got you covered with all the tricks and products for faking a good night’s sleep. [Beauty High]

10. Selling diamond jewelry anytime soon? Here’s what you need to know. [The Vivant]

