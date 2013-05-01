Links To Click: Forever 21 Copies Givenchy, Stars Who Lost Endorsement Deals, More

Take a midday break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now!

1. Shocker: Forever 21’s studded dog muscle tee seems to look a bit too similar to Givenchy’s Rottweiler tee. What do you think? [SheFinds]

2. Lo and behold Victoria’s Secret fans: the lingerie store is launching its Angel Credit Card. Not persuaded? Maybe this promotion video of Adriana Lima strutting around and doing her thing will help. [Youtube]

3. Former Balenciaga creative director Nicolas Ghesquière might be getting back into the fashion game. [Vogue UK]

4. Downton Abbey actress Lily James (aka Lady Rose McClare!) will be sporting a glass slipper for her next role as the princess in Disney’s adaptation Cinderella. [Huffington Post]

5. Here’s a way to skip out on laundry: just buy a shirt that only needs to be washed once a year. Convenient? Yes. Hygienic? Debatable. [Complex]

6. Amanda Seyfried replaces Liv Tyler as the face of Very Irresistible Givenchy. Thoughts? [Beauty High]

7. The Netherlands has got itself a new queen! Here are 12 things you need to know about this royal newcomer. [The Vivant]

8. Believe it or not, celebrities get fired too. Find out which 7 celebrities who lost big their endorsement deals. [Daily Makeover]

9. Check out a sneak preview of Altuzarra’s designs for the New York City Ballet. [The New York Times]

10. Love browsing Who What Wear for wardrobe inspirations? Expect to take it your living space. The company debuts its home decor website and from the looks of it, we’re definitely inspired. [Domaine]