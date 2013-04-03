Links To Click: Beyoncé Covers Amy Winehouse For ‘The Great Gatsby,’ Anti-Rape Lingerie, More

Take a midday break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the web today. Read on for links to click now!

1. Beyoncé will be covering Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” for “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack produced by hubby Jay-Z. [NY Daily News]

2. Silver screen heartthrob Orlando Bloom will be making his big Broadway appearance in “Romeo and Juliet” starting September 19. [Los Angeles Times]

3. Obsessed with an outfit you see on TV? Wanna know where it’s from? Well, now you can with a cool new fashion ID app that identifies the product in a TV show with one click. [Telegraph]

4. Here are the top April designer collaborations you won’t want to miss out on! [SheFinds]

5. A few engineering students in India recently created the prototype for a pair of anti-rape underwear. [The Cut]

6. A day after the announcement that Nicola Formichetti is leaving Mugler, rumor has it that Lady Gaga’s stylist is relocating at Diesel. [NY Post]

7. Too many things in your makeup bag? Here are the only 10 beauty products you’ll ever need. [Beauty High]

8. Watch all three short films Wes Anderson directed for Prada in one cut. [Youtube]

9. The new season of Mad Men is returning this Sunday with a two hour premiere. Expect Christmas themes and a Hawaiian vacation. [Vulture]