Links to Click: Anne Hathaway Apologizes for Not Wearing Valentino to Oscars, J. Crew CEO Invests in Warby Parker

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Anne Hathaway has apologized for not wearing Valentino to the Oscars, and basically confirmed yesterday’s reports that she saw a similar dress and freaked out. [People]

2. Mickey Drexler, J. Crew’s CEO, and American Express have invested in glasses company Warby Parker. [New York Times]

3. Who actually has the best skin in Hollywood? A celebrity facialist spills her secrets here! [Daily Makeover]

4. Ruffian is introducing a nail polish line with Birchbox. Talk about killer collaboration. [Beauty High]

5. Heidi Klum is making her signature activewear and sneakers for New Balance more “performance-driven,” whatever that means. [WWD]

6. Here’s why Mila Kunis keeps landing luxury campaigns—even though she seems to only wear sweats. [The Vivant]

7. If you missed the hilarious video of Jennifer Lawrence getting hit on by legendary actor Jack Nicholson at the Oscars, watch it now. [Us]