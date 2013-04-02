Links to Click: Angelina Jolie’s New Jewelry Line, Forever 21 Knocks Off Celine Bag, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on stories that made our reading list today.

1. Forever 21 knocked off Celine’s famous Trapeze bag—and apparently didn’t bother to change the name. [SheFinds]

2. Angelina Jolie is opening up schools in Afghanistan, funded entirely by her new luxe jewelry line. [The Vivant]

3. Tamara Mellon, the woman behind billion-dollar shoe giant Jimmy Choo, has a memoir coming out in October appropriately titled In My Shoes. [The Cut]

4. Here are 8 jaw-dropping celebrity hair makeovers. [Beauty High]

5. “Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere opens up about her love life. You know you want to see. [Glamour]

6. Emma Watson covers British GQ—and looks amazing. [GQ]

7. Do you know why you should never cut your hair when it’s wet? Find out here. [Daily Makeover]

8. Suri Cruise may have cut her own bangs. Perhaps Tom Cruise needs to up the child support payments. [Yahoo]

9. We thought Kim Kardashian was resting. Instead, she’s shopping for expensive baby clothes in Paris with Kanye West. [HollywoodLife]

10. Singer Ryan Cabrera got Ryan Gosling‘s face tattooed on his leg. Sigh. [Us Weekly]