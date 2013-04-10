Links To Click: American Apparel Ads Banned Overseas, British Vogue Will Treat Models Nicely, More

Take a midday break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the web today. Read on for links to click now!

1. The racy American Apparel ads that caused a stir in the United States have been classified as “breaching the code” across the pond in the U.K. [Huffington Post UK]

2. Want to work in fashion but not sure how to go about it? Well, you’re in luck. Veteran designer Nanette Lepore offer some helpful advice in this exclusive interview with Elle. [Elle]

3. Rodarte teams up with Vans to create a pair of bedazzled kicks for a good cause. [Harper’s Bazaar]

4. Is the Rachel Zoe Project heading towards cancellation? [The Cut]

5. British Vogue has signed a Equity Models Committee Code to ensure a whole slew of benefits for models hired by the mag. Now we’re just hoping for some other big names in fashion to jump on the same train. [Vogue UK]

6. Our friends over at Racked dropped by our office today to talk to our editors about their personal styles. Check it out to see what the StyleCaster team wears to work! [Racked]

7. Jimmy Choo gets in on all the music festival festivities and designs a collection inspired by festival season. [SheFinds]

8. The next time you’re thinking about purchasing a counterfeit purse in NYC, think again. The government is crafting up some very serious laws involving a very expensive fine. [WWD]

9. Would you go back to using tanning beds even after surviving Melanoma? Surprisingly, some would answer yes. [Beauty High]

10. A lookbook by U.K. retailer Debenhams features unlikely models to showcase diversity and individualism. [Drapers]