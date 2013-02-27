Links To Click: Skinny Models Don’t Sell Products, Alex Wang Talks Balenciaga, More

Take a midday break with these buzzy topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Alexander Wang shares some much anticipated details about his first Balenciaga show tomorrow. [New York Times]

2. Michelle Obama’s Oscars dress was photoshopped by an Iranian news agency to cover more skin. [Vogue UK]

3. From the face of Giuseppe Zanotti to a collaborator, supermodel Anja Rubik designs a capsule collection for the shoe label. [Elle]

4. Kim Kardashian discovers maternity jeans. [Kim Kardashian Blog]

5. All shampoos are not created equal! Find the best for your hair. [Daily Makeover]

6. Studies show that skinny models don’t sell products. In fact, they do just the opposite. [Mail Online]

7. Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar partners up with Nicola Formichetti to create Mugler accessories. [WWD]

8. Louis Vuitton taps street artists to design a series of graphic printed scarves. [Refinery 29]

9. Watch pretty models frolic through the streets of Rome in Karl Lagerfeld’s short film for the Fendi spring 2013 collection. [Telegraph]

10. Topshop Unique makes a stateside appearance as Need Supply Co. introduces the line to their shop on March 14. [Need Supply Co.]