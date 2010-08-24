Link Love – Taylor Lautner Distressed Over A Wayward Trailer, Isabel Marant Hates Celebrities

Taylor Lautner. Photo: George Napolitano, FilmMagic

Taylor Lautner is currently undergoing “emotional distress” because a trailer for his film set was not delivered. Does he know how to spell diva? (TMZ)

Purveyor of trends and celeb favorite Isabel Marant is in fact anti-celebrity and possibly fashion in general, saying, “I’m quite anti-consumerist; It’s difficult for me being a designer in an industry I don’t like. When I design a collection, I find myself thinking, ‘Why do we need new clothes?’ I never think about the fashion people … They are not my concern. And also, “I hate celebrities.” We still love her though. (Fashionologie)

Ford Models may be getting a makeover. Paul Rowland who started Supreme is taking over the helm and is looking to diversify and go more global. Sounds like a good, albeit late start. (T Magazine)

I was very surprised when he married her without a prenup, said Donald Trump, Its a lot easier to get done when you love each other than when you hate each other. And they hate each other. Ah, words of wisdom from the many times divorce on Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant’s legal drama. (NY Times)

Isabel Toledo for Payless hits stores today, earlier than its planned September 7 release date. All styles are under $60. (Racked NY)

In a bit of a random but decidedly cute pairing, Cynthia Rowley designed a line of bandages for Band-Aid, with partial profits going to charity. (Cynthia Rowley)



Photo courtesy of Band-Aid

RT @Bergdorfs Our servers still are down-uploading photos to 5th/58th takes just as long as it once took to check my 1997 hotmail acct at finishing school

Um, do people really go to finishing school?

RT @lginstantchic Been asking for new sprouse vuitton scarves..voila!!!!!!!!! http://tweetphoto.com/41121114

What will happen if we ask for a leopard print Alexander Wang Diego bag?





RT @ParisHilton So Scary, just got woken up to a guy trying to break into my house holding 2 big knifes. Cops are here arresting h http://twitpic.com/2hrfnm

Hmm, we’d normally call hoax, but those are real cops and they’re apparently not there to arrest Paris. (Btw, knives, not knifes)



RT @LHearst No day is so bad it cant be fixed with a nap %^J

I would tend to agree! Bosses, are you reading this?

RT @ElizandJames It’s cool in NYC, meaning… BLAZERS HOT COFFEE SOCKS AND HEELS ❤

Everyone is going to regret being excited about the cool weather once our SEVEN MONTHS of winter hits!

GUCCI- the official page Coming soon on www.GucciGuilty.com the broadcast version of the new Frank Miller film for Gucci Guilty, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Chris Evans and a Jaguar C-Type.

We adore a well-made brand video.