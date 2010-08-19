Link Love – ScarJo Goes Hot Goth, Sienna Miller Just Goes Hot

Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

SITES WE LOVE

ScarJo went hot goth in black lipstick for the new Dolce & Gabbana cosmetics ad. (Racked)

Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel, Adam Brody and Haider Ackermann look adorbs in J.Crew ensembles housing cupcakes for the brand’s Fall ads. The preppy mecca contributed to the wardrobe for The Romantics starring all of the above. (Stylist)

OH EM GEE! Karl is going to be in NYC for the first day of Fashion Week to receive an award from F.I.T. Let the stalking ensue. (Daily Front Row)

The Times claims that Elaine from Seinfeld is a huge fashion influence right now, leading us to believe that florals, ladylike blouses and loafers are what we should be wearing for fall. (NY Times)

After news of a split between Mad Men‘s Elizabeth Moss and SNL‘s Fred Armison, the latter is already rumored to be dating his co-star Abby Elliot who is 20 years his junior. Apparently funny people can be scandalous too. (Perez Hilton)

TWITTER

RT @MarcJacobsInt The cats at Marc Jacobs. http://twitpic.com/2g7spy

We’ve always thought Marc more of a dog man, but we guess these cute boys make sense too.



RT @refinery29 Did we all just lose all our followers/following?

It’s a Tweeter’s worst nightmare.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Sienna. http://twitpic.com/2g7cyd

Can you say girl crush?



RT @peoplemag Chelsea Handler’s going to host the VMAs! How do you think she’ll do? http://ow.ly/2rSZx

First Joel McHale and now this. E! is taking over the world and we like it.

RT @kanyewest I gotta testify… God has worked his magic 10 fold in my life since I dropped the ego and opened my heart

I feel like maybe we missed the “dropped the ego” part.