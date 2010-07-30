Link Love: Gaga Gets A Weave For British Vanity Fair; J. Lo To Take Over American Idol?

TWITTER

RT @kelleyhoffman love this old ridley scott chanel. no 5 commercial

So Bonfire of the Vanities love.



RT @fashionherald No time posted yet, but looks like Taylor Momsen is scheduled to perform @Macysinc Herald Square for Material Girl launch http://ht.ly/2iQQY

But will Madonna open for her?

RT @BrooklynDDecker Driving from Austin to Houston at 4am… You see some creepy stuff along these highways… This has horror movie written all over it.

We hope Andy’s along for the ride and carrying a tennis racket for protection.

RT @kanyewest I’ve been waiting so long to get this I was tired of explaining what I was getting every time they came ove http://twitpic.com/29ud00

Um, yeah, this is on our wish list for our Manhattan one-bed too.





RT @Oh_So_Coco I wish my fingers were scissors – #cocoscissorhands http://tweetphoto.com/35786965

And obviously use your powers for good. That thing is sick.





SITES WE LOVE

Damn, that American Idol knows how to get publicity. The ratings beast has fired Carla DioGuardi and will reportedly replace her with J. Lo, AND the show has offered Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Simon’s jobby job. No word yet if he’s accepted. Oh, and Ellen is out after just one season! (Us Magazine)

Zara online is finally happening!! Those who don’t have a store nearby should be jumping up and down right about now. (Elle)

Lady Gaga’s September British Vanity Fair cover is out. Is that weave more weird mermaid or hot 70s chick? You decide. (Design Scene)



Photo by Nick Knight

Celebrities and fragrance go together like Shakira and sexy dancing. The Latin beauty is launching her own scent, S by Shakira, in September. (WWD)

Try and figure out if your kid will be a catwalker by looking at these model pics from when they were babies. Bar Rafaeli was quite the little stunner. (Styleite)

