Wow, You’d Look Hot In Any Of These 2021 Lingerie Trends

It doesn’t matter whether you wear lingerie for yourself, a partner (or partners! Do you, boo.) or everyone who watches your OnlyFans page—there’s just something about the act of wearing lingerie that can make us feel sexier than when we wear anything else. And while certain styles of lingerie are classics that never go out of style, there are also plenty of lingerie trends each and every year of which to be aware. It’s likely that whomever sees you in lingerie won’t care whether or not the piece is currently on-trend (They probably have other things on their mind, hehe.), but staying on top of trends is, quite frankly, fun. So buckle up, lingerie-lovers, because there are some seriously sexy looks headed your way in 2021.

In general, lingerie already comes in myriad forms. The lacy bra that you wear every single day because it gives you confidence? That’s lingerie. The sexy bodysuit that you often pair with jeans for a cool going out look? That’s lingerie, too. The strappy babydoll you save for special occasions? Lingerie, baby. Basically, if it’s a bit sexy and makes you feel confident, consider it lingerie. With that in mind, it makes sense that there are so many different lingerie options out there—from all different types of brands. Subtle, over-the-top, barely-there: You name it.

Of course, whenever we’re shopping, it’s nice to know which styles and pieces are currently trending. Are crotchless panties in or out? Is red lingerie très chic or a major faux pas? Should we stock up on lacy looks or opt for something else in 2021? There are so many questions—and all I want are answers.

Thankfully, the co-CEO of lingerie brand Journelle, Sapna Palep, actually has those answers. (!) She talked to STYLECASTER all about the chic lingerie trends we can expect to rule in 2021. After all, there’s no better way to learn about upcoming trends than hearing them straight from the mouth of a lingerie brand’s CEO, am I right? So allow Palep to take you on a journey through every lingerie look we’ll be sporting in the coming year.

The Bodysuit Comeback

“Bodysuits are making a comeback for 2021,” Palep tells STYLECASTER. “They are a great way to dress up and dress down all at the same time – you can throw a blazer on over your bodysuit to look put together for your next Zoom meeting, or feel comfortable yet sexy in a one-piece-wonder while lounging at home. They are very versatile and fun to wear.”

Natalia Bodysuit

This black lace bodysuit from Journelle is all kinds of sexy. And—spoiler alert—lace is another 2021 lingerie trend to look out for. Snagging this beaut will have you totally on-trend next year.

Mesh Temptation Bodysuit

There’s a fine line between animal print lingerie looking sleek and too over-the-top—but this Cosabella mesh bodysuit is sheer (Get it?) perfection.

Ouvert Your Eyes

According to Palep, the French are inspiring 2021 in a major way. “A huge trend for 2021 is the rise of the sexy backless and crotch less panty typically called ouvert—which is the French word for open,” she says. “We are already starting to see this during the pandemic since couples in lockdown together are looking to spice things up and singles want something to put a pep in their step during this difficult time. This ouvert trend will definitely continue into the new year. Now more than ever, women want to feel sexy every day and these bottoms leave little to the imagination, allowing you to show off your best assets.”

Mesh Crotchless High-Leg Bikini

These Savage X Fenty high-leg crotchless panties come in several different colors (and sizes XS through 3X), so if you’re totally into the ouvert vibe, go ahead and stock up.

Magnolia Lace Ouvert Panty

Show that booty off, babe. These lacy ouvert panties from Fleur du Mal seriously hot. They’re business in the front and party in the back—and definitely need to join your lingerie collection.

Red Hot

“One word. Red!” Palep says. “We all need something to brighten up our day, and I think in 2021 we will see women turn to the color red to do just that. Throughout our own Journelle collection, as well as the independent designers we work with, we are seeing the emergence of varying shades of red and it’s going to take over next year. It’s a bold way to feel confident in your skin no matter what the day has in store for you – you can pick your favorite shade of red depending on what’s in store for you.”

Valentina Bralette

This Journelle red bralette is sexy enough to wear for your partner (or a mirror selfie, TBH) and classic enough to wear under your everyday clothes. All-in-all, this stunner is a winning choice.

Soire Conf Classic Thong

Pair this Cosabella classic thong with the sexy bralette above it, or just keep this red hot number on rotation in your underwear drawer.

Bye, Uncomfortable Bras

Another trend for 2021? According to Papel, it’s not what you might expect: “The high-quality bra that actually fits. Now, women are demanding that their bras fit like second skin. Not only are they looking for a high-quality construction but also a comfortable fit. This will continue to be a wardrobe staple. Despite the funny memes we all saw on social media, even during a pandemic, women are still not abandoning their bras in everyday life.” Might as well make sure you have a bra you love, then!

24-7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

The 24/7 classic t-shirt bra is ThirdLove’s best-selling bra. Featuring memory foam cups and availability in sizes 30A to 44I (plus the brand’s signature half-cup sizes), you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

The Balconette

There’s no denying that CUUP has some of the cutest bras on the market—but they’re also all about helping you find the perfect fit. The balconette bra is a personal favorite, but you’ll find plenty of cup styles available on their site (in sizes 30A to 38H).

Lacy Looks

“Lace is a big trend for next year,” says Papel. ” Who isn’t dreaming of their next European vacation right now? Bring a small, European luxury into your life with French and Italian lace lingerie. When you’re wearing a lacy three-piece set, you can almost hear the chatter of a French marche or feel the intoxicating energy of a bustling Italian piazza.” Sounds good to me!

Alexandra Underwire Bra

This lacy Bluebella bra has it all: a gorgeous pink hue, plenty of sexy lace and multiple straps that give it just a hint of a dominatrix vibe.

Reign Cami & Short Set

This Adore Me two-piece lacy set is just as perfect for wooing a partner as it is for sleeping. Honestly, if you’ve never slept in sexy pajamas, you haven’t lived.