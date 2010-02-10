Lingerie Statistics: Men Prefer Women in Black

Valentine’s Day is this weekend and to assume that red lingerie is what your man wants to see behind closed doors is apparently not such a great idea. Choosing the ever flirty (or so we thought) color red that may remind you of all things lust, love, and February 14 has now been dubbed not-so-hot by men.

According to laundrycare expert, Dr. Beckmann’s recent study, our beaus would rather see us in black — or white, which follows closely in second place! So now is the time to ditch your red lacy panties (voted least favorite by 50 percent of men), pink (voted no by 18 percent) and flesh tones (voted no by 11 percent) and buy something a little bit more, well, black or white.

Think sexy Parisian for major brownie points. Check out our favorite black lingerie ensembles that will hopefully help make all your Valentine’s Day fantasies come true:

1. La Perla Opportunity tulle corset, $370, at net-a-porter.com.



2. Hanky Panky lace bra and brief set, $75, at net-a-porter.com.



3. 3.1 Phillip Lim ruffled scallop bralette and brief, $95 each, at lagarconne.com.



4. Stella McCartney amber chatting bra, $180, and briefs, $65, at journelle.com.





5. Valery el dia que babydoll, $260, at journelle.com.



