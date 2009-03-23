Lingerie Sales are Up

It looks like lingerie of all things is the latest industry to get the most coveted stamp of approval: Reccession-Proof.

WWD reports today that at the CurveNY trade show that took place in February, specialty boutiques are beginning to focus on lingerie.

New stores will be opening across the country as well as online featuring names like Guilty Pleasures, Yummy Mummy, and Lingerie Lace. Shockingly, the average retail price for an intimate apparel item is only $5.47, which experts cite as a large reason stores are beginning to stock more intimates.

New specialty stores aren’t the only ones doing well. Major retailer Agent Provocateur has posted an 8% rise in sales after opening 13 stores since November 2007.

There are a few industries that are actually helped by the recession, and as for lingerie, we’ll let you use your imagination.