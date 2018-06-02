The Best Lingerie to Wear With These 10 Popular Summer Outfits

For all we love about the season, summer presents some styling quandaries that manage to stump the best of us. That perfect, airy white dress you bought online? Totally see-through in the sunlight. That backless jumpsuit you layered over T-shirts all spring? Nip-slip central without a bra underneath. Because while you can pretty much get away with wearing whatever you want underneath seven layers of thermals and chunky knits, skimpier garments require a little extra forethought when it comes to lingerie.

Fortunately, with bralettes and that inescapable lace-up sticky bra, it is possible to find some kind of support that’ll work under just about any outfit. And with more and more brands offering “nude” undies and bras for a wide variety of skin tones, summer whites are finally a whole lot easier to wear.

Below, shop the perfect lingerie to wear with 10 tricky summer outfits.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.