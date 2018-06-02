For all we love about the season, summer presents some styling quandaries that manage to stump the best of us. That perfect, airy white dress you bought online? Totally see-through in the sunlight. That backless jumpsuit you layered over T-shirts all spring? Nip-slip central without a bra underneath. Because while you can pretty much get away with wearing whatever you want underneath seven layers of thermals and chunky knits, skimpier garments require a little extra forethought when it comes to lingerie.
Fortunately, with bralettes and that inescapable lace-up sticky bra, it is possible to find some kind of support that’ll work under just about any outfit. And with more and more brands offering “nude” undies and bras for a wide variety of skin tones, summer whites are finally a whole lot easier to wear.
Below, shop the perfect lingerie to wear with 10 tricky summer outfits.
The Best Lingerie to Wear With These 10 Popular Summer Outfits | @stylecaster
A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.
The Sheer Blouse
Ideal for sweltering nights when you want to be well-ventilated without showing too much skin, a see-through top calls for your prettiest bralette. Take the opportunity to show off a strappy, lacy, and/or dotted style that's too cute to keep under wraps, paired with an updated take on your classic brief, like this style by newbie brand Marieyat.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Sheer Blouse
Gigi Softcup Bra, $69.14; at Lonely
Marieyat Sade Brief, $45.38; at Marieyat
Photo:
Lonely, Marieyat
The Deep-V Dress
A plunge bra is a must for summer's sternum-baring necklines. On Gossamer's version scoops low in the front and has adjustable straps for T-back styles, plus light padding for a little extra lift (without being too in-your-face with it). Wear it with one of Madewell's cute, comfy thongs for figure-skimming silhouettes.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Deep-V Dress
Beautifully Basic Lace Back Plunge Bra, $46; at On Gossamer
Cotton-Modal Thong, $12.50; at Madewell
Photo:
On Gossamer, Madewell
The Tight, White Jumpsuit
Apart from avoiding red wine and hot sauce at all costs, it takes some undergarment ingenuity to pull off a look like this. Those with bigger boobs may want to opt for a narrower neckline that allows for proper plunge bra, while smaller-chested women can go wider with a barely-there triangle bra that's pretty enough to peek out from time to time. As for undies, a no-show thong is the clear winner. Thirdlove's seamless style comes in five shades of nude and costs $27 for a pack of three.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Tight, White Jumpsuit
Jacalyn Bennett Chantilly Bralette, $34; at Journelle
Photo:
Journelle, ThirdLove
The Halter-Neck Romper
A high, narrow neckline rules out the majority of bras, but thankfully the trend has hit lingerie too, with brands like Aerie, Addition Elle, and Victoria's Secret offering halter styles for a variety of cup sizes. For rompers with flowier bottoms, try a cheeky style that offers a little bit of coverage in a neutral hue, like gray.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Halter-Neck Romper
Photo:
American Eagle, Walmart
The Slip Dress
Because slip dresses are only a step beyond lingerie themselves, they offer an easy opportunity to keep it simple in the underwear department, like with this lightweight bralette and matching thong.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Slip Dress
Cosabella Sweet Treats Geo Bralette, $45.50; at Cosabella
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Lace Thong, $24.50; at Cosabella
Photo:
Cosabella
The Figure-Hugging Knit
Cute and comfortable as they are, clingy knits are not the most forgiving of garments. A classic, molded T-shirt bra will give you the smoothest look on top (Natori's is a crowd favorite and goes up to a 36G), while an everyday stretch lace thong will keep you VPL-free on the bottom. And, of course, you can always add Spanx if you want a little extra help in the shapewear department.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Figure-Hugging Knit
Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra, $68; at Amazon
Cosabella Hanky Panky Never Say Never Cutie Low-Rise Thong, $24; at Shopbop
Photo:
Natori, Cosabella
The Off-the-Shoulder Top
Bare-shouldered tops have been ubiquitous for several seasons running, and yet you'd be forgiven for still being stumped on what to wear underneath them. For all but thick-strapped cold-shoulder styles, a strapless bra is likely a necessity, so invest in a skin-tone version you can wear under all of them (this one is by Nubian Skin, which offers styles in shades darker than the pinky-beige retailers usually call "nude"). With a full skirt, you can get away with just about any underwear style; we like this mesh bikini.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Off-the-Shoulder Top
Photo:
House of Fraser, Bare Necessities
The Low-Back Jumpsuit
The backless look is one of our favorites for summer, but that doesn't make it any easier to find the right bra for it. If you don't want to go the stick-on (or braless) route, this convertible style is one good option, with a plunging back and a band that loops around your waist. And because the jumpsuit isn't super-tight on the bottom, you can opt for a comfier lace style you can wear all day.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Low-Back Jumpsuit
Jezebel Embrace Convertible Extreme Plunge Push Up Bra, $38; at Amazon
Anouk Boythong, $38; at Eberjey
Photo:
Amazon, Eberjey
The Bodysuit
Unless you're, say, Bella Hadid or Kim Kardashian, you may not want to leave your house in a bra alone. A bodysuit on the other hand? Totally acceptable—especially paired with denim cutoffs for outdoor concerts or backyard parties. See-through styles necessitate an extra layer underneath, but choose an opaque style with a shelf bra, and you can be out the door in minutes.
Photo:
Getty Images
The Bodysuit
Ribbed Bodysuit with Lace Trim, $19.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
The Strapless Dress
Strapless bras have a pretty bad rep—probably because most of us spent most of prom night yanking ours up on the dance floor—but "leisurée" brand Lively wants to change all that with its two strap-free styles. The lace version looks particularly promising, with cups that won't gap and an elongated band for comfort and support. Then, for a '50s-style silhouette like this, why not dress in theme underneath, too? These high-waist briefs are ultra-luxe and knit from baby alpaca and silk.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Strapless Dress
Photo:
Lively, Need Supply Co.