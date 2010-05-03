Lingerie Brand Cosabella Keeps The Jeggings Trend Alive With Denim-Printed Leggings

Styles from the Cosabella Jeans Line Launching May 15. Images: Cosabella.com

Not to be confused with that newly ubiquitous term “jeggings,” lingerie brand Cosabella is launching a line of denim-inspired leggings, says WWD.

Guido Campello, VP of sales, marketing and innovation told the fashion trade, the collection is a merging of denim and leggings, so we called it Cosabella Jeans.”

So what exactly is the difference from jeggings?

“We decided to do faux denim leggings with a printed denim effect. The leggings are lightweight, easy to wash and travel easily, he continued.

Okay, so we guess the difference is in the details. But if you want to see for yourself, the line launches May 15 and will be sold at department stores including Neiman Marcus, and online at Zappos, and brand’s own e-commerce site, cosabella.com.

Initially, the legging/jeans will be available in two styles, one is considered faux jeans, or seamless leggings, with denim details engineered within the weave, such as pockets and stitching. The other style is a opaque stretch footless tight that are printed all over with an image of washed denim though you’ll have to pay more for the Eighties effect. (The clean denim style goes for $65 while the washed finish other goes for $71.)

The denim trend doesn’t stop there. Cosabella has plans to roll out denim-printed swimwear in June and other apparel from the line for Spring 2011, with the possibility of building new styles that integrate that other ubiquitous trend, shapewear.

What do you think of the new collection? Cute and affordable alternative to designer jeggings or should Cosabella stick with what they know, sexy lingerie, and leave the denim to the pros?