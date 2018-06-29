The Linen Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Breezy Summer Style

I bought my first-ever jumpsuit last summer. It was a printed linen number, on sale at Anthropologie for a mere $30. (And like any avid Anthro shopper will tell you, when something at that store is on sale for $30, you buy it.)

After wearing that jumpsuit a few times, I decided to invest in another—and then another. As it turns out, buying one linen jumpsuit is a slippery slope to buying a whole bunch of linen jumpsuits. But I can’t say I’m mad about it: The linen jumpsuit is the secret to effortlessly chic summer style—plus, jumpsuits are comfy as hell.

Unsurprisingly, I’m not the only one who appreciates the magic of a linen jumpsuit. According to our friends at Pinterest, social media users are pinning linen jumpsuits 53 percent more frequently right now than they were this time last year.

That’s not a massive jump, but it is a significant one, and I hope linen jumpsuits keep trending upward year over year. If it were up to me, this incredibly fashionable-yet-practical piece of clothing would never go out of style.

So if you haven’t stocked up on linen jumpsuits yet, what are you waiting for? We’re approaching the hottest, most humid summer months—months where all you’ll want to do is lounge around is your comfiest, breeziest clothing. Why not opt for a super soft, super lightweight piece of clothing that doesn’t even require a matching top or bottom? Seriously, don’t you want to be able to throw something on, walk out the door, and call it a day?

Here, 19 of our favorite linen jumpsuits you can buy this summer. Whether you’re looking for something bold or subtle, feminine or edgy, fashion-forward or totally laidback, you’re sure to find it in our slideshow. Happy shopping.