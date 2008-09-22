Sometimes, when gazing at the abstract work of artists like Richard Diebenkorn, Willem de Kooning or Mark Rothko, I am overcome with a flood of emotion, my heart beating in response to the brush strokes and colors. Then inspiration follows, and almost immediately after is the sensation of release, as I let go of any hope I have of ever achieving that same kind of emotional response that artists of quality are able to evoke from putting colors on a canvas.

Lindy Foss-Quillet’s abstract, colorful canvases, which I came across in Paris, are such poignant pieces of contemporary art. I felt a tingle of excitement when I visited her studio, because it was like peeking into the future at an artist who will surely become a bigger name, but getting to see her genius at work before she reaches worldwide stardom. The electricity in her work radiated off the frame. That kind of unbridled energy doesn’t go unnoticed for long. One day, when I have saved up enough, I will buy one of these gorgeous canvases.

Those lucky enough to be in Milan from October 30 to November 29 can stop by Gabriele Cappelletti’s gallery of contemporary art for Foss-Quillet’s solo exhibition, and luxuriate in her expanses of colors and explosions of emotion. When I saw the invitation for the show’s opening, my heart skipped a beat. Not only is Lindy at her typical best but she’s employing pink! And in a big way. The girl in me couldn’t contain myself.

In today’s rocky financial market, who knows if the art world will continue to thrive. In the meantime, you can enjoy the works of exceptional artists like Foss-Quillet.