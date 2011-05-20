Lindsey Wixson’s Friends Are Way Bitchy

In Lindsey Wixson‘s interview with Vogue UK the 17-year old model who recently took some falls on a catwalk chalked it up to dehydration, she’s played musical chairs with Madonna, was basically discovered by Steven Meisel, calls herself a poet and a baker and comes off utterly lovely. Lindsey’s friends, on the other hand, do not.

They were mean to Lindsey when she wanted to be a model:

I remember first mentioning to the girls I used to sit next to at lunch that I was looking for a model agent, and then the next week they came in with a list of things they didn’t like about me. I felt skinny and tall – it was the worst time of my life. But I don’t feel like that anymore. Modelling has really helped build my confidence.”

Lindsey doesn’t even want to tell them when she gets to do amazing things:

Prada flew my sister and I first class to Beijing for a show there. We went business class – it was so glamorous – we had our own pod and everything. The Pet Shop Boys performed after, it was amazing. I was afraid to tell my friends about it, in case they thought I was boasting. I get really scared of anyone thinking that. Maybe it has something to do with those girls from school.”

And they’re just plain jealous:

They’re really supportive, and a bit envious! When I get home I Facebook everyone and see what they’re doing. I don’t like talking about work.Fashion isn’t all I do.Miuccia Prada said once that ‘fashion shouldn’t be your life’, and she’s always pretty understanding about things. You can be standing in heels for a casting or a shoot for ages, and she’ll look at you and go ‘Take those off, it’s ok’.