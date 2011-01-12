Lindsey Wixson And Terry Richardson Team Up For OC

It’s official: Opening Ceremony has a monopoly on New York cool. For the brand’s Spring 2011 lookbook, Lindsey Wixson and Italian model Paolo Anchisi goof off in front of Terry Richardson‘s lens. The resulting photos are almost as endearing as the clothes are quirky, and it’s evident that everyone on set at the Milk Studio shoot was having a great time.

Opening Ceremony owner Humberto Leon told WWD that the shoot was one big “friend fest” Richardson is a longtime friend of the brand, and they’ve been planning a partnership for years. All the right pieces came together and we were shooting the right people and we wanted to have fun, Leon said. The lookbook is styled by another OC comrade and frequent collaborator, Mel Ottenberg, who’s work regularly appears in magazines like Purple, V and Dazed & Confused. Sounds like one big happy family!

This just leaves us with one burning question: Opening Ceremony, can we be your friends too?