Lindsey Wixson Shoves Ice Cream In Her Eye for New i-D

Terry Richardson must be on some sort of subconscious mission to disprove the whole “models don’t eat” theory, because he’s always taking photos of the world’s top girls shoving food in their faces. Most recently, he shot our girl Lindsey Wixson for Vogue Japan shoveling a plate of spaghetti into her mouth, and she must have loved every second of it since she agreed to a similar shoot for the cover of i-D‘s pre-fall issue.

The magazine’s website teases that the “Pick Me Up” issue features “six lip-smacking covers” which will roll out one by one in the coming weeks. Aside from Lindsey’s sure-to-be silly editorial, there are promises of Emma Watson, Natasha Poly and Raquel Zimmermann inside.

I’m a little curious about Lindsey’s super ’80s blazer and hair, but much moreso about what the other cover stars will be forced to eat! Cake? Fried chicken? Roast beef? Terry has gone down all of those roads before so you never know…