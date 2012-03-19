Lindsey Wixson Has The Power To Melt Giant Ice Cream Cones In New Mulberry Fashion Film

We already know that PYTs slash models Lindsey Wixson and Frida Gustavsson are pretty hot to trot. But, we didn’t know that they are so hot that the power of their babe-a-tude is strong enough to melt giant ice cream cones that are as large as a life-sized golden statue of photog Terry Richardson.

Such is the scenario in iconic British brand Mulberry‘s latest video for their spring/summer 2012 campaign. The film was shot on location during the same time the original photo campaign took place, under the guise of photographer Tim Walker, who shot Mulberry’s previous campaigns as well.

For the brand new campaign, Lindsey, Frida, Tim and company head down to British seaside town Brighton to soak in the partly-sunny rays, pastel-colored hard candies from a science experiment gone awesomely right and hang around delicious-looking ice cream treats that are melting — most likely due to global warming.

With a cool-as-ice-cream-topped-with-fudge soundtrack by Flash and the Pan (instead of going with the super obvious choice of a Lana Del Rey jam for the film’s soundtrack), this short film from Mulberry is getting us all the more antsy for the warmer temps to hit the New York City area, and give us an excuse to head to our own Stateside Brighton Beach right in Brooklyn.

Check out a clip of the film down below, and be sure to head over to the Mulberry site to view the full version of the film.