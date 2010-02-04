Lindsey Wixson is the New Face of Miu Miu for Spring

Opening for Pradas Spring 2010 show in Milan, Kansas-born beauty, Lindsay Wixson, is no stranger to success in the modeling world. Now, the stunning fifteen-year-old model is the new face of Miu Mius spring 2010 ad campaign. Since the label doesn’t normally do one-girl model campaigns, Miu Miu broke away from convention by using Wixson alone. It has been a while since we have seen Miu Miu use a model as the face of one of their campaigns. We have grown accustomed to seeing them use young starlets like Katie Holmes or Kirsten Dunst in their ads. We would definitely say that Wixson is a welcome change. In a recent press release, Wixson is referred to as, “the embodiment of a free-spirit on the cusp of womanhood.”



According to the brand, the model’s looks are also described as fawn-like, and from looking at the campaign above, shot in London by Mert and Marcus, we see exactly what they mean.

