Lindsey Wixson: First Face Of McQueen Since His Death

Alexander McQueen has unveiled its spring 2011 campaign featuring Lindsey Wixson following a season-long advertising hiatus to mourn the death of the brand’s namesake. Wixson’s first advertising campaign for Miu Miu was met with mixed reviews, so this is a huge opportunity for the 16-year-old Kansas native.

This season, McQueen’s elaborate and ornate designs will live on through the hands of Sarah Burton, who worked with the esteemed genius for nearly 16 years. While she’s been credited with completing McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2010 collection last March, this will mark Burton’s directorial debut.