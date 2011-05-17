Lindsey Wixson Falls 3 Times On Runway, Still Looks Adorable

Last night in Cannes, folks took a break from the film festival action to attend Naomi Campbell‘s Fashion For Relief runway show, which benefited the Red Cross to aid earthquake and tsunami victims in Japan. The supermodel recruited some of her fabulous friendsRosario Dawson, Karolina Kurkova and Jane Fonda among themas well as some of today’s top models to walk in pieces donated by fashion houses like Stella McCartney, YSL and Alexander McQueen.

One of said models is Lindsey Wixsonwho is fresh off the heels of her CNN-documented high school promand the 17-year-old had some serious issues with her runway look. The adorable girl took a tumble (well, three actually) but got right back up and kept walking! She handled the situation with a sense of humor, a smile and two very enthusiastic thumbs up. Lindsey, we love you.

Watch the embarrassing, yet endearing, moment below.

Photo: Joanne Davidson, The Daily Mail