Lindsey Wixson Chows Down in Editorial, Prada Worth $15 Bil

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Terry Richardson kind of recreated that Crystal Renn editorial, but this time with Lindsey Wixson for Vogue Japan. (TFS)

Now, Michael Angel is saying he didn’t really design Gwen Stefani’s dress for amFAR as previously stated. The anonymous tipster was pretending to be him. (The Cut)

Prada is worth $15 billion. Damn. (WWD)

Tiffany & Co. is giving $1 million dollars to up and coming jewelry designers as part of the CFDA Fashion Fund. So sweet, that Tiffany. (Fashion Etc.)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @CFDA Blasphemous! 😉 RT @BinkleyOnStyle: I hear Dylan’s Candy bar is looking for space in LA. Good, cuz I’ve had it up to here with cupcakes. Word, dude, don’t be hating on mini cakes.

RT @carlscrush A renegade stylist just hit me with the dreaded V word, a market directors least favorite word…#VINTAGE Love it.

RT @Theory__ Theory We’re giving our favorite layering tank, The Len away w any purchase made on Theory.com. Redeem the code/ offer > http://on.fb.me/theorytab. #sweet

RT @kristingallegos “It’s one thing to want someone out of your life, but it’s another thing to serve them a wake-up cup full of liquid drainer.” I die for a Heathers quote.