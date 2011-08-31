Lindsey Wixson by Terry Richardson Covers Purple Fashion

At the ripe age of 17, Lindsey Wixson is already a reigning queen of the catwalk.Her stunning blue eyes and trademark pout have made her the toast of the industry, and she has appeared in lucrative campaigns for Miu Miu, Mulberry, Alexander McQueen, Jill Stuart, among others. She manages to balance her career and her teenage years, as she famously attended her prom. Of course, she was in a custom Jason Wu number, but hey, just a perk of the job I guess!

The experienced cover girl appears on the Fall Winter 2011/2012 edition of Olivier Zahm‘s Purple Fashion, looking effortlessly glamorous as usual in a midriff-baring patchwork dress and gritty leather lace-up shoes. The image was shot by the infamousTerry Richardson, who has collaborated with Lindsey countless times in the past. There is a certain quality to his work that emphasizes her unique features and cheeky attitude. A comfortable relationship between a model and photographer is key when shooting an awesome editorial, and this is the perfect example.

Image via Fashion Gone Rogue.