Lindsey Wixson Blossoms In Mulberry’s New Video

After being greeted by a wet and dreary NYC today, I consoled myself by believing the showers implied Spring is approaching and that there should be flowers and green everywhere soon. Mulberry catered to that whim with a new, charming video for their Spring 2011 campaign. Shot by Tim Walker, this video stars both red-headed Nimue Smit and Lindsey Wixson, the current faces of the brand and appropriately young, blossoming models themselves.

Feel like you’re getting whisked away to a very pretty subconscious as Lupe Fiasco and Jill Scott’s “Daydreamin” plays soundtrack to the garden of pink and blue hydrangeas popping out, blooming 3-D style on screen. In addition to a baby piglet and plethora of pastel pinks and periwinkle, get wooed by the new denim Mulberry Tillie Drawstring Shoulder handbag and bright blue Suede Wrap Booties. Lovely accessories and an adorable video…isn’t this just the perfect remedy for a rainy day?

Spring Summer 2011 – The Campaign from Mulberry on Vimeo.