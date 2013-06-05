Strange But True: Lindsey Vonn Was Drug-Tested During the CFDA Awards

Okay, don’t kill us for saying this—but the CFDA Fashion Awards were kind of a snooze this year. Sure, there were some looks we loved (we’re looking at you, Nicole Richie), and we think the night’s big winners all deserved to be honored, but when we saw the red carpet, it seemed the celebrities and models lacked the same fervor that they demonstrated at last month’s Met Gala. One thing the Met Gala didn’t have that the CFDA Awards did, however? A high-profile celebrity peeing in a cup.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who recently has been making headlines due to her romantic relationship with disgraced golfer Tiger Woods, attended the high-fashion event on the arm of designer Cynthia Rowley. Her night wasn’t all glitz and glam though, as Page Six reports that while she was sitting a stone’s throw away from the chicest people on the planet (think Anna Wintour, Vera Wang, and Oscar de la Renta), the International Olympic Committee called Vonn on her cell phone and demanded she meet them outside for a mandatory random drug test.

“Lindsey met the IOC at the bathroom. Cynthia stood guard outside, and no one was allowed to enter the bathroom. They were in there for about five minutes,” a source said. She was forced to provide a urine sample, which they tested on the spot. Afterwards, the IOC official told her to “have fun,” and she frolicked off in her custom white gown.

Frankly, we would’ve been amused if they decided to drug test other guests at the fancy shindig—as we all know the fashion crowd isn’t afraid of a little experimentation.

As a side note—why does Lindsey Vonn keep getting invites these impossible-to-score invites? Next thing we know she’ll be designing a capsule collection with Saint Laurent. Okay, maybe not.

