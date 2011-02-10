Lindsey Thornburg Kicks Off NYC Fashion Week In Style

Lindsey Thornburg‘s presentation, which took place at a cavernous, packed bar deep in the LES, was the perfect start to the Fall/Winter 2011 shows. I have personally been a fan of Lindseys for a while now and feel lucky enough to own two of her amazing dresses, but after seeing the new collection, my love for all things LT has grown even deeper.

For her very first season show (her third season of ready-to-wear), she took inspiration from art forms in nature and also created her own print, called Brush Fire, on both modal and cashmere. She included new takes on her famed cloaks and floor-length velvet gowns. A faux fur cloak called the Teddy Bear looked deliciously toasty. The combination of a gorgeous collection, styling by the talented Aya Kanai, specially made hand wrought sterling, ruby and black diamond jewelry by Anna Sheffield, felt hats by Little Doe and LT tattoos on the models made for a fantastic start to the week.

Click through the slides above for a glimpse at her F/W 2011 collection.

All Photos: SFK