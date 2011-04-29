Lindsey Thornburg: Coachella, Shrooms and Cali Glam (VIDEO)

To celebrate the release of her first summer collection, California by way of Colorado designer Lindsey Thornburg has teamed up with New York based filmmaker Crystal Moselle to produce Come Hell or High Water, a short film exploring the mysticism behind a woman coming of age.

The cult cloak designer, whose Southwest and Peruvian inspired pieces have been featured in the likes of Elle, Nylon, and Vogue China, has drawn from a diverse range of inspirations including Scandanavian tapestries and 70’s resort silhouettes to create a collection that is effortless, yet ethereal.

Starring Martha Hunt and styled by Vanessa Packer, Come Hell or High Water combines old school Palm Springs glamour with hints of modern day Coachella swagger to capture the essence of California’s desert paradise: think Joni Mitchell meets Band of Outsiders mixed with a mild dose of shrooms.

Photograph by Olivia Malone