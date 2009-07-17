Lindsey Lohan Plays Dress Up…Again

It seems Lindsay Lohan is running low on ideas for magazine photo shoot spreads. She already emulated Marilyn Monroe for New York Magazine last February, going topless to recreate one of Monroe’s most famous photo shoots, done shortly before she died.

The question is: Why is LiLo even doing magazine covers anymore, especially anything Vogue related? To give credit where deserved, she has done more than most 23 year olds. Besides her acting career, she has out a self-tanner entitled “Sevin Nyne” and a legging line “6126” which is named after Marilyn Monroe’s birthday. Are these endeavors enough for fashion icon material?

We’re all routing for Linds, seriously. We would love a great comeback movie, maybe a Mean Girls 2? But until then, maybe she should stick to US Weekly and In Touch Weekly covers.