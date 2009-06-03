Lindsay Tries On Emanuel Ungaro

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t exactly achieved success with acting, singing, or dancing, so now she wants try her luck as fashion creative consultant?

Rumor has it that the troubled star has been eyeing a position as creative consultant at designer label Emanuel Ungaro. The funny thing is the fashion house is actually considering the proposition, believing Lohan will bring them “new energy and a new buzz” according to <a href=" https://nypost.com/seven/06022009/gossip/pagesix/lindsay_lohan_rattles_fashion_house_172057.htm” rel=”nofollow”>Page Six.

But Ungaro’s creative director Esteban Cortazar is threatening to leave the company if they bring Lohan on board, and rightfully so.

Sorry Linds, but a line of self-tanning sprays and leggings (as well as three stints in rehab) doesn’t qualify you to be a creative consultant.