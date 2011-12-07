Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Playboy’ Cover Has Leaked

Ladies and gentlemen, we can all breathe easy: Lindsay Lohan‘s Playboy cover has officially been leaked. As we know, it’s been a big day for her. She confirmed that she would reveal the heavily anticipated spread on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 15, and her “private diary” was also uncovered, revealing that she was in love with Heath Ledger.

Anyway, check out the somewhat blurry shot of the cover above. Basically, LiLo straddles a plastic chair which is an homage to the Playboy bunny. She is rocking a pair of stilettos and nothing else. Frankly, I’m pretty sure this is how Lindsay usually dresses, so she’s comfortable and in her element.

I was skeptical, but after seeing the cover, I must say that I’m looking forward to the complete shoot.