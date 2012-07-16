Lindsay Lohan’s New Job: Big Sister

Yes, you read that headline right. After doing community service at a morgue which was promptly followed by an exhausting role as Elizabeth Taylor in the upcoming Lifetime flick Liz & Dick, Lindsay Lohan will soon add something else to her resume: big sister!

While Linds already has three younger siblings (outrageous Aliana and normal-seeming brothers Michael and Cody), it has been confirmed by TMZ that her father Michael Lohan has is now expecting a baby with on-and-off girlfriend Kate Major.

If you’re a stranger to celebrity news, we will fill you in: Michael Lohan is one of the least-liked men in Hollywood, having repeatedly used his daughter Lindsay’s name to further his own fame and media attention. Kate Major was a former journalist for Star Magazine who was interviewing Jon Gosselin at the height of his divorce drama a few years ago (remember the Gosselins?). Like any quality journalist, she fell for her subject, and she and Jon began a strange affair that lasted only a few weeks. In what may have been a desperate gamble to stay in the spotlight, she started shacking up with Michael.

Since they have started dating, there have been multiple reports of domestic abuse, restraining orders, and everything in between. Needless to say, this doesn’t read like the best environment into which to bring a child, but then again, Hollywood’s a tough environment for any child.