Lindsay Lohan’s Ex Says Their Relationship Held Her Hostage

I’ve always been obsessed with celebrities and have been an Us Weekly subscriber for longer than I’d like to admit, but my fascination with high profile couples peaked with Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson.

I was really not surprised that Linds was dipping in the lady pond — because she’d also been dipping into the crazy pond for quite some time. I was mostly intrigued by this couple because they sort of made sense in an absolutely f*cking nuts way. But (thankfully) the notoriously press-shy Ronson has now spoken out about the relationship…just in time for her new album’s release.

A Daily Beast reporter read some of Ronson’s lyrics to her, inquiring as to who it was about. “I just wanted to find some peace with you / You needed the noise as proof / And we started this war on the same side / Now I feel just like a hostage in the room / But I’m trying to find a way out alive,” the song states.

Ronson kept it coy, saying that she wouldn’t disclose who it was about. But then the reporter asked if the relationship with Lindsay held her hostage.”Most people would assume that it’s figurative, that it’s about emotions. But maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s actually literal,” Ronson replied. “It wasnot a healthy relationship.”

Something about this makes me sad. I know they were a bonkers duo who probably spent a little too much time at Hyde and cat fighting in the front seats of cars, but I love them. Always.