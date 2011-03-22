Lindsay Lohan’s Designs For Ungaro Can Finally Be Yours!

Do you remember Lindsay Lohan‘s tragic first (and last) collection as artistic adviser for Emanuel Ungaro? You know, the one with the sparkly heart-shaped pasties and hot pink high-wasted harem pants that Style.com called “a bad joke of a fashion show”? Needless to say, buyers weren’t stepping over each other to get their hands on looks from that Spring 2010 show, but if you’ve been secretly hoping to snatch up one of LiLo’s disastrous designs, here’s your chance.

According to Imaginary Socialite, three of the dresses from the collectionwhich are actually kind of cuteare currently up for auction on eBay. The one-shouldered purple mini dress will set you back $1,560 (or best offer) and there are two bright pink optionsone long sleeved and one straplessthat are going for less than half that.

If you decide to splurge on one of the dresses, we implore you: please do not accessorize with a streaky, orange spray tan.

Photos via Imaxtree