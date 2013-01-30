Lindsay Lohan’s Court Outfit: Chanel, Céline and Christian Louboutin

After a lot of speculation as to whether or not Lindsay Lohan would make it to court today (her lawyer Mark Heller sent a letter to the judge claiming she was “too sick” to fly to Los Angeles to attend, but paparazzi caught her smoking and shopping in SoHo hours later), she mustered up the strength and arrived at 9:30 a.m. PST. Naturally, we were waiting with baited breath to see the most important thing: What she decided to wear.

Tracking Lohan’s courtroom fashion has become a hobby of ours in itself—after all, we’ve been given plenty of opportunities—and today’s ensemble did not disappoint. Lohan chose a simple Chanel dress (rather conservative given some of her previous looks), wildly-patterned Christian Louboutin pumps with an ankle strap, and a pair of Céline sunglasses that skillfully hid the bags under her eyes, which we’ll thoughtfully chalk up to the red-eye flight she took to L.A. with mom Dina.

The black cap-sleeve Chanel dress was court-appropriate, but the Louboutins and bare legs were better suited for a booze-fueled night at Chateau Marmont than defending her innocence.

Just to get you up to speed: Lohan was charged with three misdemeanor counts involving a car crash—willfully resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving, and also violating her probation in a misdemeanor jewelry theft case.

In other words, more charges than a stolen credit card.

So now we pose the obvious question: Would you wear this to court?