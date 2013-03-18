StyleCaster
Lindsay Lohan’s Latest Court Outfit: Bizarre Sheer Pants and An Ill-Fitting Blouse

Spencer Cain
by
As usual, it was unclear as to whether or not Lindsay Lohan would make it to today’s court date. There were a multitude of problems concerning her commercial flight, so the 26-year-old hopped on a private plane in New York (courtesy of energy drink Mr. Pink) early this morning and touched down at LAX after she was due before the judge. During the trip, she found time to change into her latest baffling courthouse outfit.

For her 21st court appearance, LiLo opted for an architectural white and rose colored top, a pair of grey platform heels, and what appears to be sheer pants with an attached skirt. Both the blouse and the pants were from 3.1 Phillip Lim’s fall 2012 collection. In keeping with tradition, she shielded her eyes with enormous sunglasses. Now, we’re no court experts here like Lohan, but something tells us that the words “sheer pants” and “trial” don’t go together. Perhaps if she were heading out to dinner and not potentially to her jail sentencing, this would be chic—but now it just seems a bit inappropriate.

The charges against Lohan are no laughing matter: She’s being tried for allegedly lying to police after a car crash, reckless driving and violating her probation for a 2011 jewelry theft conviction. While it’s possible she was going for an “angelic” look with the mostly white ensemble, she failed. However, we will say that her hair and makeup actually look fantastic, so there’s one victory.

What do you think of her latest courthouse couture?

1 of 3

Lindsay Lohan arriving to court this morning in L.A.

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

A passerby showered Lohan with glitter as she entered with her controversial lawyer Mark Heller.

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The starlet's ensemble was questionable—at best.

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

