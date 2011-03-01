Lindsay Lohan’s Court Case Inspires Vogue Russia Editorial?

Remember when Lindsay Lohan‘s white Kimberly Ovitz dress flew out of stores after she wore the sexy, skintight number to her most recent court date? Well, imagine what would’ve happened if she’d sported Tom Ford, as Constance Jablonski does in this new editorial from the March issue of Vogue Russia.

Although I can’t read Russian, I doubt it’s explicitly stated that the troubled starlet is the inspiration for the shootlensed by Alexi Lubomirskibut we’re given a couple of clues: Constance wears a number of white looks (the color of purity and innocence, right?), cops a major diva attitude, and even wears a belly-baring ensemble while swearing the oath on a holy Bible.

As a final dig, she takes the stand wearing diamonds from Harry Winston and Van Cleef & Arpels, but unlike in Lilo’s case, I doubt these jewels were stolen. (Too soon?) Click through for my favorite photos from the spread.